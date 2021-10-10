Hattie B. Brownlee

Hattie was born in Columbus, MS, on September 10, 1941 to the late Jack and Magnolia (nee: Lucas) Andrews. She was a graduate of R.E. Hunt High School. On December 1, 1962, Hattie was united in marriage with the love of her life, Joe Edward Brownlee.

Hattie retired from SC Johnson Wax in 2000 after 20 years of service. With Christ as the center of Hattie's life, she was a longtime, devoted member of Midtown Church of Christ since 1957, where she was actively involved with the kitchen and benevolence committees, food pantry, and was diligent in feeding and clothing the less fortunate of our community. Amongst her other interests, Hattie enjoyed ceramics, bowling and was the master of baking cakes. Above all, Hattie was all about her family. They were her everything!