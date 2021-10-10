September 10, 1941 – October 5, 2021
RACINE – Hattie B. Brownlee, age 80, passed away peacefully at The Woods of Caledonia on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
Hattie was born in Columbus, MS, on September 10, 1941 to the late Jack and Magnolia (nee: Lucas) Andrews. She was a graduate of R.E. Hunt High School. On December 1, 1962, Hattie was united in marriage with the love of her life, Joe Edward Brownlee.
Hattie retired from SC Johnson Wax in 2000 after 20 years of service. With Christ as the center of Hattie's life, she was a longtime, devoted member of Midtown Church of Christ since 1957, where she was actively involved with the kitchen and benevolence committees, food pantry, and was diligent in feeding and clothing the less fortunate of our community. Amongst her other interests, Hattie enjoyed ceramics, bowling and was the master of baking cakes. Above all, Hattie was all about her family. They were her everything!
Surviving are her loving husband of nearly 59 years, Joe; their daughters: Loretta Henderson and Sonji Tye; adored grandchildren: Andrew Tye, Dominic Brownlee, Amber Tye, Ashley (Joshua) Melius, Racquel Henderson, Riana Henderson and Rashaad Henderson; great-grandchildren: Adonis Moller and Harrison Melius; sisters: Laura Mae Figgs and Mattie B. Andrews; brother, Martin (Jacqueline) Andrews; a host of beloved in-laws, of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Hattie was preceded in death by her beloved son, Rodney Brownlee; sisters: Janella Hollis and Lizzie (Lee) Thomas; brother, Jack "Sonny" Andrews; sister-in-law, Mattie (Eddie) Golden; and her special friend, Katherine Puryear.
Homegoing Celebration for Hattie will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Brother Dwight Brownlee officiating. Interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. A luncheon will follow at Infusino's Banquet Hall. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. You may witness the service via livestream on Wednesday by clicking on the link located in Hattie's obituary on the funeral home website on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.
A heartfelt note of thanks to the wonderful staff of Moments Hospice for all you have done for Hattie and her family during their time of need. Also, thank you to the staff at The Woods of Caledonia.
