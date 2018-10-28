Try 1 month for 99¢

July 15, 1943—October 22, 2018

UNION GROVE – Harvey W. Read, age 75, passed away at the Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie on October 22, 2018.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, October 29, 2018, from 11am – 1pm.

Celebrate
the life of: Harvey W. Read
