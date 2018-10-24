Harvey W. Read
July 15, 1943 - October 22, 2018
UNION GROVE – Harvey W. Read, age 75, passed away at the Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie on October 22, 2018.
He was born on July 15, 1943 to parents Harlan and Margaret (nee. Coxe) Read.
Harvey worked for many years at S.C. Johnson as an environmental engineer. When he wasn't working, he was an avid BMW motorcycle rider and rode over 200K miles on it. He also traveled all over the world on a motorcycle, putting on over a million miles. Harvey was a member of the BMW Club and Lions Club. He also loved to read and ski. He especially enjoyed being with his family and would take his grandchildren for a ‘ski day with grandpa'.
Harvey is survived by his loving wife, Elaine “Judy”; his children, Ron (Barbara) Read, Cyndi (Mark) Miller, Virgeen (Skip) Carlson, Phillip (Vicki) Peterson, Connie (Steve) Wagner, Sheri (Joe) Kobriger, and Christine (Jerry) Ferrell; 18 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Barbara Petersen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Ralph and Dorothy Read.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, October 29, 2018, from 11am – 1pm.
Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
