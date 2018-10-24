Try 1 month for 99¢

Harvey W. Read

July 15, 1943 - October 22, 2018

UNION GROVE – Harvey W. Read, age 75, passed away at the Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie on October 22, 2018.

He was born on July 15, 1943 to parents Harlan and Margaret (nee. Coxe) Read.

Harvey worked for many years at S.C. Johnson as an environmental engineer. When he wasn't working, he was an avid BMW motorcycle rider and rode over 200K miles on it. He also traveled all over the world on a motorcycle, putting on over a million miles. Harvey was a member of the BMW Club and Lions Club. He also loved to read and ski. He especially enjoyed being with his family and would take his grandchildren for a ‘ski day with grandpa'.

Harvey is survived by his loving wife, Elaine “Judy”; his children, Ron (Barbara) Read, Cyndi (Mark) Miller, Virgeen (Skip) Carlson, Phillip (Vicki) Peterson, Connie (Steve) Wagner, Sheri (Joe) Kobriger, and Christine (Jerry) Ferrell; 18 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Barbara Petersen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Ralph and Dorothy Read.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, October 29, 2018, from 11am – 1pm.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Harvey W. Read
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments