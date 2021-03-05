Harvey W. Mikulecky

1926—2021

OCONOMOWOC—Harvey Wencil Mikulecky, age 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 26, 2021 following a short illness.

Harvey was born on May 6, 1926 in Caledonia, WI to Carl and Emma Mikulecky. Harvey attended Burbank elementary school, Racine Horlick High School and, after serving in the Army Air Force during World War II, attended the University of Wisconsin and earned a degree in electrical engineering. He enjoyed a long, accomplished career in the design and development of high-voltage electrical equipment, securing over two dozen patents for the companies he worked for.

Preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mary (Shinkunas) and their daughter Kathleen. Survivors include daughter Linda (Richard) Chiapete of Waukesha, WI, son Randall (Susan) of Overland Park, KS, son Dennis (Cheryl) of Sussex, WI and son Daniel (fiancée Darla) of the home in Oconomowoc, ten grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

There will be a visitation from 2:00 to 4:00 pm on Sunday, March 7 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Avenue, Oconomowoc, WI 53066. COVID protocols will be followed including the requirement for masks and social distancing. A private, family-only funeral service will be held at St. Bruno’s Catholic Church in Dousman followed by a private burial service in Racine at Holy Cross Cemetery. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, please go to www.pagenkopf.com.