{{featured_button_text}}
Harvey Frank Ferdinand Mauer

May 11, 1926—June 18, 2019

RACINE – Harvey Frank Ferdinand Mauer, 93, passed away on June 18, 2019.

Funeral services in honor of Harvey will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva Street, Racine, with Pastor Stephen Jennings officiating. A private family committal service will be held at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Saturday morning at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:00 a.m. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church. Condolences may be made at www.purath-strand.com.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Harvey Frank Ferdinand Mauer
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments