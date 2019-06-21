May 11, 1926—June 18, 2019
RACINE – Harvey Frank Ferdinand Mauer, 93, passed away on June 18, 2019.
Funeral services in honor of Harvey will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva Street, Racine, with Pastor Stephen Jennings officiating. A private family committal service will be held at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Saturday morning at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:00 a.m. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church. Condolences may be made at www.purath-strand.com.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
