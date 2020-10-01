Harvey E. Gloede

On August 20, 1947 at St. Rita Catholic Church, Harvey was united in marriage to Rose Marie Vogelman. They raised three daughters and shared fifty-three beautiful years together before Rose Marie preceded him in death on February 29, 2000. They owned and operated Gloede’s Suburban Bar in Racine, for thirty-two years and farmed for many years. While they had their cabin, they spent summers in St. Germain where he enjoyed fishing and hunting and spending their Winters in Las Vegas. He was a former member of St. Louis Catholic Church, the VFW and the Lost Lake Association in St. Germain. Above all, Harvey will be best remembered for his great love and devotion to his family.