Harvester Kimmons
RACINE—Harvester Kimmons, age 102, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at Ascension-All Saints Hospital in Racine, Wisconsin.
A celebration of his Life will be held on Monday, October 1, 2018, 11:00am in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Pastor Kendrick Scales will be officiating.
Draeger-Langendorf funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd
Racine, WI 53403
262/552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.