Harvester Kimmons

RACINE—Harvester Kimmons, age 102, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at Ascension-All Saints Hospital in Racine, Wisconsin.

A celebration of his Life will be held on Monday, October 1, 2018, 11:00am in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Pastor Kendrick Scales will be officiating.

