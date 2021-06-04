Harry Yogurtian

 Skip to main content
September 4, 1947—May 23, 2021

SUN CITY, AZ—Harry was born Sept. 4, 1947 to Roupen and Anna Yogurtian. Harry passed on May 23, 2021 after a hard and brave fight with pneumonia and sepsis. He is survived by his wife/soulmate Gloria; his children: Jeff (Debbie), Jennifer (Joe), George (Stephanie), Amy (Terry), Phil (Angelina) and Kathy (Tim); eight grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and brother, Jim.

Harry retired as a Master Sergeant from the USAF after serving abroad and in the Vietnam war, and receiving national defense service award with bronze star. He was very proud to have served his country.

He will be honored at the National Memorial Cemetery and there are plans for a celebration of life in Wisconsin.

