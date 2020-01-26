February 26, 1964 – January 22, 2020
Sturtevant – Harry W. Henges, 55, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
Harry was born in Covington, KY on February 26, 1964 to John G. Henges and Patricia A. (nee: Cornelius) Anderson. Harry loved watching any program on history. He was also a fan of the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Red Wings.
Harry is survived by his father and stepmother, John G. (Dolores) Henges; brother, John Henges; and his nephew, Robert J. Henges. Harry is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother.
A visitation for Harry will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.
