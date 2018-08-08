Harry Mares
December 21, 1938—August 5, 2018
MINNESOTA—Harry Mares passed away peacefully at Brookdale Memory Care on August 5, 2018, at the age of 79.
He was born on December 21, 1938, in Racine, Wisconsin. Harry attended St. Edward’s grade school and St. Catherine’s High School – class of 1958. He graduated from Loras College, Dubuque, IA, and completed a Master’s degree at Winona State University.
In 1964, Harry married Susan Theobald and had 4 children: Andee, Jim, Bobo and Jane. Following Sue’s death in January 1975, Harry married Geri (Van Bree) Arnold, who had 3 children with her late husband Gilbert: Mike, Shelly, and Lisa. Harry and Geri combined the two families and went forward together as one family.
Harry taught social studies for 36 years and coached football for 25 years in White Bear Lake, MN. In 1983 he became involved in politics by volunteering for the WBL Planning Commission. He was elected to the city council and then served two terms as Mayor of White Bear Lake. He then served for eight years in the Minnesota House of Representatives. Harry was the Chair of the Education Committee. Governor Tim Pawlenty appointed him Commissioner of the Department of Economic Security. Harry retired to Wild Rose, WI, and Leesburg, FL, in 2003. He returned to Minnesota in 2017.
Harry is survived by his wife of 43 years Geri, and children: Mike Arnold of Australia, Shelly Ewald of Dayton, MN; Jim (Laurie) Mares of Woodbury, MN; Jon (Jennifer) Mares of Andover, MN; Lisa (Richard) Barrette of Leavenworth, KS; Jane (Paul) Skinner of Ramsey, MN; son-in-law Kevin Grote of North Branch, MN; and 16 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Phillip and Germaine Mares, brothers Tom and Dick, a sister Marilyn Moore, his daughter Andrea Grote, and his first wife Sue (Theobald) Mares.
Funeral Services will be held at St. Richard’s Church at 1503 Grand Ave, Racine, WI on Monday, August 13, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive guests/visitors one hour before services at 10:00 a.m. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church in White Bear Lake, MN. In lieu of flowers, donations to The University of Minnesota Cystic Fibrosis Center, 1552 Mayo Memorial Building, 420 E. Delaware St. S.E., Minneapolis, MN 55435 are suggested.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 County Line Road, Mt. Pleasant, WI 53403
262 – 552-9000
