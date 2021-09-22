 Skip to main content
Harry Lynn Lester
Harry Lynn Lester

Harry Lynn Lester

Harry Lynn Lester

September 27, 1964—August 23, 2021

RACINE—Harry Lynn Lester, 56, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Monday, August 23, 2021.

Harry was born to the late James and Helen Lester on September 27, 1964, in Tennessee. He worked as a welder and assembler at Putzmeister America for 27 years.

Harry enjoyed skating and loved motorcycles and cars. Harry was known as one to fight, conquering 27 plus years on dialysis and 40 plus years of hard work concurrently. He loved putting a smile on the face the youth, especially his grandchildren, and loved helping others. Never has there been a stronger man with a teddy bear, lovable heart. Harry was a great father and grandfather. He will always be in our memories.

Harry will be deeply missed by his only child, Christopher Lynn Lester; granddaughter, Cloe Lester; closest family: Paula Pitchford, Michelle and James (JD) Tobler, Zach, Amanda, James, and “Tea T”; along with many other relatives and friends.

An Open Mic Celebration of Harry’s Life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Monday, September 27, 2021, from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Private inurnment will be held at Graceland Cemetery on a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to DaVita Dialysis for their years of wonderful care of Harry.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

