Harry LeRoy Jacobsen Sr.
June 23, 1926 - November 10, 2018
RACINE – Harry LeRoy Jacobsen Sr., 92, passed away on November 10, 2018, at Elizabeth Gardens in Racine, WI surrounded by his loving family.
A celebration of Harry's life with full military honors will be held on Friday, November 16, 2018, at the Wilson Funeral Home at 12:00 p.m. with his grandson, Rev. Matthew Jacobsen officiating. Family and friends are invited to meet at the Wilson Funeral Home for a visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. The family asks memorials be made out to First Evangelical Lutheran Church (728 Villa St, Racine, WI 53403). Harry will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences can be expressed at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI, 53405
262-634-3361
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.