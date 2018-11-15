Try 1 month for 99¢

Harry LeRoy Jacobsen Sr.

June 23, 1926 - November 10, 2018

RACINE – Harry LeRoy Jacobsen Sr., 92, passed away on November 10, 2018, at Elizabeth Gardens in Racine, WI surrounded by his loving family.

A celebration of Harry's life with full military honors will be held on Friday, November 16, 2018, at the Wilson Funeral Home at 12:00 p.m. with his grandson, Rev. Matthew Jacobsen officiating. Family and friends are invited to meet at the Wilson Funeral Home for a visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. The family asks memorials be made out to First Evangelical Lutheran Church (728 Villa St, Racine, WI 53403). Harry will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences can be expressed at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI, 53405

262-634-3361

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Harry LeRoy Jacobsen Sr.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments