June 23, 1926—November 10, 2018
RACINE – Harry LeRoy Jacobsen Sr., 92, passed away on November 10, 2018, at Elizabeth Gardens in Racine, WI surrounded by his loving family.
Harry was born in Racine to the late Martin and Anne (nee: Christiansen) Jacobsen on June 23, 1926. He was united in marriage to Shirley Layton on October 12, 1946 in Racine. Harry and Shirley were married for 35 years until her passing in 1981. Harry then was united in marriage to Lois Acklam (nee: Furst) on March 13, 1982. Harry and Lois were married for 36 years until Lois’ passing in July of 2018.
Harry served in the United States Marine Corps, joining when he was only 17 years old. He went to China with the Marine Corps during the time of WW2. After his time with the Marines, Harry came home and became a police officer for the Racine Police Department. Harry had a lasting career of 27 years with the Racine Police Department, working as a patrol officer as well as a court officer. He retired from the department in 1981. Harry was a jack-of-all-trades, he could teach himself to do anything by reading. He was a farmer at heart and a wood worker, all of his family would get their furniture from him throughout the years. Harry was an active member at First Evangelical Lutheran Church. He would help the church out in any way he could, from ushering to counting the money the church would receive. Harry was the most honest, forthright, and faithful man to his family and his religion. He was the greatest influence on his family and he will be dearly missed. Left to cherish Harry’s memory are his children: Harry (Wendy) Jacobsen Jr., Gloria Jacobsen, Roger (Mary Ann) Jacobsen, and Robin (Patty) Jacobsen; his step-children: Charles (Suzanne) Acklam and Steve (Kathy) Acklam; 21 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, as well as many other relatives and friends.
Harry is preceded in death by his loving wives, Shirley and Lois; his step-son, Mike Acklam; his brother, Jakob Jacobsen; and his sister, Evelyn Sity.
A celebration of Harry’s life with full military honors will be held on Friday, November 16, 2018, at the Wilson Funeral Home at 12:00 p.m. with his grandson, Rev. Matthew Jacobsen officiating. Family and friends are invited to meet at the Wilson Funeral Home for a visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. The family asks memorials be made out to First Evangelical Lutheran Church (728 Villa St, Racine, WI 53403). Harry will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences can be expressed at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
The family would to extend a special thank you to Wendy, his daughter-in-law, for her special care and all that she has done for Harry as well as the staff at Elizabeth Gardens for their care of Harry.
