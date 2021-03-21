April 19, 1923 - March 12, 2021
RACINE — Harry Kastelic, 97, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, at his residence.
Harry was born on April 19, 1923, in Kenosha to Joseph and Anna (Bergant) Kastelic. He attended Kenosha schools, worked on the family farm, and had numerous farm related jobs. In 1942, Harry enlisted in the Marines, trained in Santa Barbara, and served in the Pacific Solomon Islands as ground crew for Joes Jokers VMF-115 Corsair Fighter Squadron. After WWII, he traveled for a time in California and through the south. Harry returned to the Kenosha area and worked as a machinist for Massey Harris and other area manufacturers. On July 5, 1952, he married Margaret Jelen. They had two children, Diane and Gary. In 1954, Harry started as a Machinist at Great Lakes Navel Training Center and commuted until his retirement in 1984.
Harry helped with the family farm, and always had a large garden to enjoy. He and Marge were involved in the Bradford Band Boosters. After retiring, Marge and Harry spent the next few years traveling until they settled in Dunedin, Fla, within a active community for six months a year. Upon retirement, he started golfing, wood carving, stained glass work, Florida fishing, bike trips, had a large summer garden and helped renovate the family farmhouse. Harry enjoyed the three grandchildren, Emily, Caroline, and Kaitlin in Kenosha and their visits to Florida. He also took part in many VMF-115 Fighter Squadron reunions and enjoyed his 2017 Honor Flight to Washington DC. The family enjoyed ever Packer game together while in Wisconsin.
Survivors include daughter, Diane Kastelic (Alan Gromacki) Kenosha; son, Gary Kastelic (Laura) Kenosha; granddaughters: Emily Kastelic, Kenosha, Caroline Kastelic, Los Angeles, Kaitlin Gromacki, Milwaukee.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marge Kastelic; his mother, Anna Kastelic; his father, Joseph Kastelic; and his sister, Anne Kastelic.
As Harry wished, a private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Hospice Alliance would be appreciated.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000
