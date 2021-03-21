April 19, 1923 - March 12, 2021

RACINE — Harry Kastelic, 97, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, at his residence.

Harry was born on April 19, 1923, in Kenosha to Joseph and Anna (Bergant) Kastelic. He attended Kenosha schools, worked on the family farm, and had numerous farm related jobs. In 1942, Harry enlisted in the Marines, trained in Santa Barbara, and served in the Pacific Solomon Islands as ground crew for Joes Jokers VMF-115 Corsair Fighter Squadron. After WWII, he traveled for a time in California and through the south. Harry returned to the Kenosha area and worked as a machinist for Massey Harris and other area manufacturers. On July 5, 1952, he married Margaret Jelen. They had two children, Diane and Gary. In 1954, Harry started as a Machinist at Great Lakes Navel Training Center and commuted until his retirement in 1984.