RACINE—Harry G. Williams III, 82, passed away at Villa at Lincoln Park on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
A Funeral service will be held at Racine Christian Reformed Church, 900 Illinois St., Racine, on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Anson Veenstra officiating. There will be a visitation at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Harry will be laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in a private ceremony.
Please see funeral home website for full obituary.
Online condolences may be expressed at: sturinofuneralhome.com
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI 53404