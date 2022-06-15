 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harry G. Williams III

RACINE—Harry G. Williams III, 82, passed away at Villa at Lincoln Park on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

A Funeral service will be held at Racine Christian Reformed Church, 900 Illinois St., Racine, on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Anson Veenstra officiating. There will be a visitation at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Harry will be laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in a private ceremony.

Please see funeral home website for full obituary.

Online condolences may be expressed at: sturinofuneralhome.com

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404

