May 22, 1935—January 24, 2021
RACINE – Harry E. Gall 85, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Sunday, January 24, 2021.
Harry was born in Zeeland, ND on May 22, 1935 to the late Philip and Elizabeth (nee, Just) Gall. On October 27, 1962, Harry married the former Carolyn L. Hellmann, celebrating 58 years of marriage. She preceded him in death on December 9, 2020. Harry served in the U.S. Army and the Reserves from 1957-1963. He retired from S.C. Johnson in 1998 after working there for 38 years. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, where he served as Trustee for many years and volunteered in various ways. Harry had a heart for service including many years of volunteer work with Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, the RLHS Thrift Store, and performing repairs and upkeep at St. John’s Lutheran Church and School. Harry loved fixing things around the home, gardening, mowing the lawn, collecting coins, and working with his model trains. His willingness to serve others was evident in all he did.
Survivors include his children, Deborah (Eric) Johnson, Cynthia (Carl) Seils, Michael Gall and David (Melissa) Gall; grandchildren, Rachel (Azael) Salgado, Nathan Johnson, Hannah (Brian) Dunn, Sarah Seils and Henry Gall; great grandchildren, Caylee Boblett and Connor Dunn; and his sisters, Virginia Bernhardt, and Wilma Gibbons. Harry is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rev. Walter, and Linda (nee Grunwald) Hellmann; granddaughter, Angela Johnson; brother, Theador Gall; and his sister, Eleanor Kuhnley.
Funeral services for Harry will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, corner of Kewaunee and Erie Streets, on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. A visitation for Harry will be held at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church or Racine Lutheran High School have been suggested.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
