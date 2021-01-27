Harry E. Gall

Harry was born in Zeeland, ND on May 22, 1935 to the late Philip and Elizabeth (nee, Just) Gall. On October 27, 1962, Harry married the former Carolyn L. Hellmann, celebrating 58 years of marriage. She preceded him in death on December 9, 2020. Harry served in the U.S. Army and the Reserves from 1957-1963. He retired from S.C. Johnson in 1998 after working there for 38 years. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, where he served as Trustee for many years and volunteered in various ways. Harry had a heart for service including many years of volunteer work with Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, the RLHS Thrift Store, and performing repairs and upkeep at St. John’s Lutheran Church and School. Harry loved fixing things around the home, gardening, mowing the lawn, collecting coins, and working with his model trains. His willingness to serve others was evident in all he did.