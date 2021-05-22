NESHKORO—Harry “Bud” Tuinstra, age 94, Neshkoro, WI, formerly of Racine, WI, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Harry was a retired Police Sergeant from Racine. Survivors include his four children, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service, Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m., at Calvary Lutheran Church, 202 S. Farmer St., in Princeton. Burial, Princeton City Cemetery with full military honors. Please visit our website www.wachholzandsons.com to send a condolence or to share a memory of Harry with his family, 920-295-6631.