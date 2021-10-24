BURLINGTON — Harry Beliunas, Sr., age 89, passed away at his residence on October 20, 2021. He was born in McKees Rocks, PA to Wesley John and Grace Lillian (nee: Campbell) Beliunas. Harry attended grade school and junior high school in the McKees Rocks, PA area. He received his high school education and diploma through the Army and GED program.

Harry proudly served in the United States Army for 25 years, serving in the Korean War in the 25th Infantry and two tours of duty in Vietnam, the first with being with the 1st Cavalry (Airmobile). He served under then Lt. Col. Hal G. Moore in the Battle of Ia Drang Valley in 1965. They were part of the first group in Vietnam to land U.S. helicopters there. This was later put in book form and made into a movie. For his military service, he was awarded three purple hearts and a bronze star.

He retired from active duty in February 1980. He was employed as a detention officer with the Monterey City Police Department in California for seven years. Harry then relocated to the Raymond area in February 1988. In 1989, he met his lovely and caring wife, Janis and they married in 1991. In his free time, he was an avid outdoorsman where he enjoyed deer hunting and fishing.