July 11, 1936—March 9, 2020

Harry Armaganian, 83, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine on March 9, 2020, after a brief illness. He was a devoted husband and a beloved father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Harry was born in Racine on July 11, 1936, to parents — Samuel and Zabel (Tavitian) Armaganian — who immigrated to the United States from Armenia in the 1920s. As a youth, Harry worked alongside his father at his family’s grocery store in Racine and attended Park High School. He later graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in Business before enlisting in the U.S. Army to proudly serve his country. Following his enlistment, Harry worked as a materials controller for Walker Manufacturing in Racine and Applied Power in Milwaukee. He later enjoyed a second career as a successful realtor with Hinsman Realty and Coldwell Banker in Racine before his retirement in 2001.

Harry married the love of his life Jean (Strate) on August 29, 1964. In the 55 years they had together, they raised two daughters — Diana (John) Vlies and Karen (Tom) Whitmer — and thoroughly enjoyed spoiling their two grandchildren, Matthew and Eva.