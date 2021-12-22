October 25, 1929—December 17, 2021

RACINE – Harry Akgulian, 92, passed away at Season’s Hospice in Oak Creek on Friday, December 17, 2021.

Harry was born on October 25, 1929 to Kaprial and Virginia (nee Haroutounian) Akgulian and grew up in South Milwaukee. He graduated from South Milwaukee High School and after graduation his parents moved back to Racine. He was then drafted into the Army and served two years during the Korean War. Following his service, he married Mary Karamanian from South Milwaukee, the daughter of Nerses and Hripsime Karamanian. Harry and Mary have two children: Gary and Kari.

Harry was a member of the Armenian Church and on the parish council several times. He was also on the project committee for many years. Harry was employed at Hamilton Beach and Precise Corporation which later became Fischer. He was a die hard Cubs and Packers fan and enjoyed going to the games. He enjoyed bicycle riding, gardening, playing cards at retiree’s and traveling with Mary, traveling to Europe on several occasions. Harry was a devote Christian, husband and father.

Survivors include his son, Gary (Barb Heling) and their children, Zachary and Rachel; and his daughter, Kari and her children, Michael and Elisa Marggraf. Harry is also survived by his brother, Anthony (Diane Rohlf) Akgulian; nephew, Christian (Kris) Akgulian and their daughters: Kalina and Michaelyn; and four cousins: Claudia Gates, Cindy Cathorne, Catherine Dusek and Caroline Johnson.

Funeral service for Harry will be held at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 4605 Erie Street, on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Monday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Ascension Healthcare Spring Street Campus and Season’s Hospice for the care that was given to Harry.

