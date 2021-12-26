 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Carpetland USA

Harry Akgulian

  • 0

October 25, 1929 - December 7, 2021

RACINE – Harry Akgulian, 92, passed away at Season's Hospice in Oak Creek on Friday, December 17, 2021.

Funeral service for Harry will be held at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 4605 Erie Street, on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Monday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials may be directed to St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Ascension Healthcare Spring Street Campus and Season's Hospice for the care that was given to Harry.

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Follow these pet friendly tips for a paw-sitively amazing Christmas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News