October 25, 1929 - December 7, 2021
RACINE – Harry Akgulian, 92, passed away at Season's Hospice in Oak Creek on Friday, December 17, 2021.
Funeral service for Harry will be held at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 4605 Erie Street, on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Monday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials may be directed to St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Ascension Healthcare Spring Street Campus and Season's Hospice for the care that was given to Harry.
