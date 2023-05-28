Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

July 3, 1945—May 16 2023

CALEDONIA—Harry A. Kuske Jr., 77, passed away at Ascension Healthcare-Spring Street Campus with his family by his side on Tuesday, May 16 2023.

Harry was born in Milwaukee on July 3, 1945, to Harry and Caroline (nee: Sulma) Kuske. He owned and operated HK Graphics until his retirement. Harry enjoyed fishing and camping with family, was a avid bowler for many years and a fan of Auto Racing. The thing he loved the most was spending time with his family at home, swimming in the backyard pool and grilling out with them. Harry was a proud member of the Oak Creek Lions Club and the type of man who would do anything for anyone.

Harry is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Ann (Schnell) Kuske; his two sons who he was immensely proud of Rodney (Coleen) Kuske and Greg (Julie) Kuske; grandchildren: Kelly (Ryan) Becker and Brandon (Madison Henningfeld) Kuske; twin great-granddaughters: Paisley and Harper Becker; sisters: Carole (Tom) Arlozynski and Katherine (Albert) Lederich and sister-in-law, Kay Schnell. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Harry also loved his dog, Abby dearly. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Henry Schnell.

A Memorial gathering for Harry will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. Memorial service will follow. Private inurnment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Caledonia.

The family would like to send their deepest appreciation to the staff at Ascension Healthcare and Devita Dialysis for their compassionate care given to Harry.

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000