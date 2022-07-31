Harry A. Chalekian

Jan. 27, 1931 – July 25, 2022

Harry Chalekian, age 91, of Racine (formerly Carson City, NV), passed away at home after a long and honorable life well-lived. Born in Racine to Gulbank and Armenuhe Chalekian, Harry graduated from Horlick High School, Class of 1949. He joined ROTC at UW Madison, earned a Bachelor's in Education, and became a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Signal Corps. Stationed in Frankfurt, Germany, Harry and former wife, Jeanne Arnold nurtured their sense of adventure by traveling throughout Europe. Returning to Racine in 1958, they raised two children, Paul Chalekian of Carson City and Jody (Bryon) Spencer of Racine. Divorced from Jeanne in 1977, Harry married Arlene Butterworth in 1984, becoming stepfather to John Butterworth and Todd (Kellie) Butterworth of Carson City.

Harry is survived by his children: Paul, Jody and Todd with grandchildren: William Cody (Luisa) Spencer, Jessica Spencer, Danielle (Garry) Price, Kevin (Lizz) Spencer, Michael (Heather) Butterworth and Jeremy (Yesenia) Pacheco; his great-grandchildren are Jada Spencer; Jenna Witek; Victoria, Jade, and Paisley Kizewic; Makayla, Johnathan and Mawson Butterworth; nieces: Irene Nahabedian and Suzanne Chalekian and nephews: Jack and John (Kathy) Chalekian also survive him along with many loving friends and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Arlene and son, John Butterworth; sister, Cetina Nahabedian and two brothers: Jack (Martha) and Jim Chalekian.

Because of Harry's math expertise, the Army assigned him to a highly classified Cold War cryptography unit. Upon returning to Racine, he worked as a math teacher at Mitchell and as a systems analyst and manager at Western Publishing where he was on the cutting edge of computer science in the 1960's. In 1984 he moved to Nevada and worked as an information technology manager for the state government. After retirement he tutored visually impaired people on computer advantages and access.

Harry lived in Nevada for 40 years and called it home. Paul lovingly cared for Harry as his health diminished. He moved back to Racine in March to be with Jody and her family under their care. His family sincerely appreciates the assistance from A+ Hospice (Nevada) and Hospice Alliance during his final months.

Harry loved to travel and has been to every continent. He was a loyal friend and father-figure to many. He is dearly loved. His kindness, bright eyes, gentle voice, and easygoing manner will be missed.

Harry's memorial service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Visitation is from 3:30–5:00 p.m., service at 5:00 p.m. led by Reverend Danielle Lindstrom of Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church, where Harry was a long-time member. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society or Olympia Brown Church.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave., Racine

262-632-4479