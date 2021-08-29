Nov. 4, 1932—Aug. 25, 2021

BURLINGTON—Harriett L. Davis, 88, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

Born in Chicago, IL on November 4, 1932, she was the daughter of James and Alice (nee: Kroplewski) Bigley. Her early life was spent in Chicago before moving to Bohners Lake. She graduated from Winkler Elementary and Burlington High School. On January 6, 1951 in Wilmot, WI, she was united in marriage to Gene R. Davis. Following marriage, they moved to the Fox River area before moving to Burlington in 1983. Gene preceded her in death on April 24, 1994.

Harriett worked as a cashier for Schmalings Country Market.

Harriett is survived by her children: Linda Kryzaniak, Gene (Sheila) Davis, Ricky Davis, Wayne Davis and Rodney (Linda) Davis; son-in-law, Kerry Hartman; and eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Cindy Hartman; and son-in-law, Larry Kryzaniak.

A funeral service for Harriett will be held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Slades Corners at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Wilmot Cemetery. Relatives and friends can visit with the family on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m.