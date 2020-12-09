January 26, 1926 -December 6, 2020

Harriet K. Olson passed away December 6, 2020. She was born to Bodil (nee: Jensen) and Einer Nielsen on January 26, 1926.She graduated from Park High School in 1944 and still could sing the school song. She was a graduate of Marvel Beauty School in Milwaukee.

Harriet owned and managed Vavyette Beauty Shop at 710 Grand Ave. in Racine which was previously owned by her sister Vivian.

She married then Capt. Harvey Olson on May 17, 1952. He had just returned from Korea. They moved to Bowling Green, OH where he taught ROTC at the university. Two years later they moved back to Racine and then relocated to Kenosha.

She enjoyed her Florida Winter home for many years as did her family. She enjoyed playing bridge, cribbage, and many card games that she rarely lost, crossword puzzles, and had many hobbies including crocheting scarves, placemats, and hangers to give away to her loved ones. Her spare bedroom bed was always full of beautiful gifts offered to anyone who came over. The “party light” was always on for happy hour and anyone was welcome to a brandy Manhattan.