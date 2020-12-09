January 26, 1926 -December 6, 2020
Harriet K. Olson passed away December 6, 2020. She was born to Bodil (nee: Jensen) and Einer Nielsen on January 26, 1926.She graduated from Park High School in 1944 and still could sing the school song. She was a graduate of Marvel Beauty School in Milwaukee.
Harriet owned and managed Vavyette Beauty Shop at 710 Grand Ave. in Racine which was previously owned by her sister Vivian.
She married then Capt. Harvey Olson on May 17, 1952. He had just returned from Korea. They moved to Bowling Green, OH where he taught ROTC at the university. Two years later they moved back to Racine and then relocated to Kenosha.
She enjoyed her Florida Winter home for many years as did her family. She enjoyed playing bridge, cribbage, and many card games that she rarely lost, crossword puzzles, and had many hobbies including crocheting scarves, placemats, and hangers to give away to her loved ones. Her spare bedroom bed was always full of beautiful gifts offered to anyone who came over. The “party light” was always on for happy hour and anyone was welcome to a brandy Manhattan.
She was a lifetime member of Son’s of Norway of which Harvey was President for many years. She was 100% Danish and remained ever faithful to her roots. She had a great sense of humor, loved everyone and was always the life of the party.
She is survived by her children, Susan Olson of Kenosha, Sandra (Mike) Britt of Florida, and Steven (Joyce) Olson of Georgia; her grandchildren, Shawn Kitzmiller and Steven Olson of Kenosha, Anna and Kelly Olson of Georgia; her great grandson Manny Harvey Olson of Kenosha; her special nephew Pat (Sue) garner of Racine, and her cousin JoAnn Denham of Texas.
Along with her parents and husband Lt. Col. Harvey Olson, she was preceded in death by her sisters Vivian (John) Garner and Mary Jane (Harry) Priaulx; her in laws, William (Helen) Olson, Helen (Frannie) Toutant, Olaf (Irene) Olson, and Alice Grimmer; a special nephew Mike Garner; special cousins Harry Nielsen and Clayton Nielsen; Claytons three sons, Bruce, Jim, and Dale, and Hazel (Bob) Rounds; amny other relaives and friends.
At her request she wished to make her honorary pall bearers these special people and nieces and nephews, Mike (Sandra) Britt, Patrick (Sue) Garner, Bill (Mary Ann) Toutant,Terry (Laurie) Toutant, Judy (Dave (Deceased) Nielsen, Gregg (Rondi) Olson, Cheryl (John) Bailey, Wendy Kilberg, and MaryChris (Jim) Winn.
In lieu of a formal funeral service, it was Harriet’s wish that you have a cocktail in her honor and “Skol” to your cherished memories of her.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
William J. Althaus, Associate
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
