Harold Walter Dahl

February 20, 1928 – January 2, 2021

Harold Walter “Topper” Dahl, aka Coach Dahl, died January 2 in Sun City West, Arizona at the age of 92.

Harold was born on February 20, 1928 to Gustav and Christine (nee Oanes) in Janesville, Wisconsin. He was a 1946 graduate from Janesville High School and then served in the US Navy at the end of World War II as a Hospital Corpsman while stationed in Oakland, CA.

After his discharge, Harold graduated from UW La Crosse in 1953. On February 28, 1953 he married Darlene Haddad in La Crosse, WI. They were married 44 years before her death in 1996. He furthered his education over many summers to earn two master’s degrees, one in physical education and the second in counseling at Winona State University. Harold began his teaching career in Frederic, WI, later taught in La Crosse, and was then employed with Racine Unified School for more than 30 years. Coach Dahl primarily taught at Mitchell Junior High where he developed their gymnastics program and lead his team to years of city championships.