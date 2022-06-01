Harold N. Grant

July 1, 1937 - May 27, 2022

RACINE - Harold Neal Grant, age 84, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. He was born in Racine, July 1, 1937, son of the late Edwin and Eudora (Nee: Lofgren) Grant.

Harold was a proud graduate of William Horlick High School "Class of 1956". Following high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and proudly served from 1957- 1959 aboard the destroyer USS John Hood. On May 14, 1966, at St. Edward's Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to Penny Ruffalo. Harold was employed by Twin Disc for 37 years, retiring in 1998. He was a member of Taylor Avenue Church of the Nazarene, and member and former commander of the Racine Navy Club. Harold was an avid Packer fan and rarely missed a Racine Raiders game. Above all he treasured the time spent with his family, He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Penny; his daughter, Lisa Grant; granddaughter, Amanda Grant (Steven Djurich); great-grandsons, Mason and Blake Djurich; in-laws, Jerome Esch, Ruth Grant, Lisa Toler; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorene Esch, brother Edwin Grant Sr., and brother-in-law, Daniel Ruffalo.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Monday, June 6, 2022, 6 pm. A reception will follow. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 4-6 pm. Private interment with full military honors will be held at Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. Memorials to the family for his great grandchildren's education or Taylor Avenue Church of the Nazarene have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Ridgewood Care Center for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: