 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harold M. Mokry
0 comments

Harold M. Mokry

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Harold M. Mokry

3/17/1946—1/31/2021

RACINE — Harold M. Mokry of Racine was born to eternal life at the age of 74 on January 31st, 2021. Beloved father to Harold (Andrea), Heather (John) Ocasio and Michael (Sarah). Loving Grandpa to 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Beloved brother to Dan and Rick. Further survived by many other family and friends. Preceded in death by a grandchild.

A celebration of life will take place in the summertime. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.

Sunset Options

Funeral Home

Oak Creek, WI

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News