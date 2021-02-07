3/17/1946—1/31/2021
RACINE — Harold M. Mokry of Racine was born to eternal life at the age of 74 on January 31st, 2021. Beloved father to Harold (Andrea), Heather (John) Ocasio and Michael (Sarah). Loving Grandpa to 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Beloved brother to Dan and Rick. Further survived by many other family and friends. Preceded in death by a grandchild.
A celebration of life will take place in the summertime. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Sunset Options
Funeral Home
Oak Creek, WI
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.