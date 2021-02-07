RACINE — Harold M. Mokry of Racine was born to eternal life at the age of 74 on January 31st, 2021. Beloved father to Harold (Andrea), Heather (John) Ocasio and Michael (Sarah). Loving Grandpa to 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Beloved brother to Dan and Rick. Further survived by many other family and friends. Preceded in death by a grandchild.