Harold Louis Anderson

Harold was born in Racine on February 13, 1924, to the late Anthony and Iva (nee: Jacobson) Anderson. He attended Washington Park High School before being drafted to serve in the United States Navy in 1942. He was a proud veteran of the USS Indiana battleship in the Pacific Theater in World War II and was discharged in 1945. Upon returning from service, Harold on August 23, 1947, married his wife of more than 65 years, Ruth Hazel. Professionally, Harold was the Milwaukee-area district supervisor of Weiss Newman Shoe Company.