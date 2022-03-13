June 18, 1931—March 9, 2022

CALEDONIA—Harold Kenneth Nelsen was born, June 18, 1931, Escanaba, MI son of the late Holger and Marian (nee Ringuette) Nelsen. Raised in Spalding, MI and after graduation, worked at Pontiac Motors in Pontiac, MI until he joined the Navy in 1952 and proudly served his country for four years. In 1956, he moved to Milwaukee where he met his wife, Joyce Mary Taylor. They were married on June 22, 1957, at Sacred Heart Church, Schaffer, MI.

The family moved to Caledonia in 1959.

Harold worked for Wisconsin Electric for 32 years, retiring in 1988. He served as Union Steward for IBEW 2150. He was a longtime and active member of St. Rita Catholic Church where he served on the Respect Life Committee, Parish Council President and on the Festival Committee, Joyful Noise Choir member, softball and basketball coach at St. Rita’s school.

He volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry, Habitat for Humanity, Rest Program, Hospital Eucharist Minister. He worked on political campaigns for pro-life candidates, Harold enjoyed foreign travel and RV camping in the U.S. and Canada. He always enjoyed having coffee with friends after attending morning mass.

He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend, Joyce; children: Kathleen (Steve) Hesse, Sandra (Jim) Wilson, Joseph (Jenny) Nelsen, Mary (Ed) Nelsen-Freund, Patricia (Ted) Miller; grandchildren: Stephen (Lindsey), Brooke and Brittni Hesse, Jess Wilson, Katherine, Nicholas and Jennifer Nelsen, Laura and Thomas Dobke, Kylie Lenz (Troy), Ryan and Elizabeth Nelsen-Freund, Hudson and Hailey Miller, Angela Lang (Chris); great-grandchildren: Castiel, Killian and Elias Hesse, Devan, Eliana and Nathan Lang; sister-in-law Lillian Taylor; numerous nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert (Henrietta) Nelsen; sister and brothers-in-law, Marlene (Tom) Bisson and Melvin Taylor.

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Harold’s life will be held Thursday, March 17, 2022, 11:30 AM, at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave. with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Full military honors will commence at the conclusion of the Mass. Private interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation, Thursday from 10:30 until time of Mass at the church.

A very special thank you to the entire staff at St. Monica’s Senior Living for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com