September 14, 1921—November 1, 2019
Harold J. Wiersum age 98, previously of Kenosha and Racine, WI, died peacefully Nov 1, 2019 at home in Wayzata, MN. Preceded in death by wife of 75 years, Lois G. (Schroetter) Wiersum, parents Charles and Marie Wiersum; and brothers Chester, Roger, Clyde, Quinton, and Myron Wiersum. He is survived and will be deeply missed by daughters, Sandy (Bill) Wight of Rochester, NY, and Sally (Doug) Erickson of Long Lake, MN; sons Dan (Marleen) of Maplewood, MN, Jonathan (Charlene) of Southlake, TX and Steve (Joni) of Delray Beach, FL; 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Harold was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather who loved Jesus and used his gifts of kindness, faith, and caring to serve Him and others.
Private Family Memorial Gathering Friday, Nov 8, at Life Church, 2201 W. 108th St., Bloomington, MN, following interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at 1:15 pm.
