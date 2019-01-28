Harold J. Meekma
‘Skip’
August 14, 1946 – January 25, 2019
RACINE – Harold John Meekma, 72, affectionately known as “Skip”, received the promise of eternal life on Friday, January 25, 2019. He was born in Racine on August 14, 1946, son of the late Harold and Dora (Née: Hall) Meekma.
Skip graduated from Washington Park High school in 1965. He went on to proudly and faithfully serve his country in the United States Army from 1966 until 1970.
Skip was united in marriage to the love of his life, the former Cindy Hillier, on September 16, 1967, at Atonement Lutheran Church in Racine.
He was active in Boy Scout Troop 400 with his sons. Skip loved camping at the state parks and also enjoyed cooking. His spaghetti and meatballs will be especially missed. One of Skip’s favorite things was to go to brunch with his high school classmates. They were very special to him.
Skip was not only a great husband, but a true family man and treasured every moment he could spend with them.
Skip leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 51 years, Cindy Meekma; sons, Scott (Candace Robinette) Meekma, Michael (Lindsey Herzog) Meekma; sisters, Joanne King, Sharon (Ron) Schiefelbein; brother-in-law, Jon (Karen) Hillier; very special longtime friend, Dave Manchester; and his beloved grand-dog, Riggs; other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.
In addition to his parents, Skip is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Richard King.
A celebration of Skip’s life will be held on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 11:00am, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the service. Burial with full military honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. The family has suggested memorials to the VFW Local 1391.
The family would like to extend a heart-felt “Thank You” to Dr. Marc Kennedy and Dr. Natalya Libo for the care given to Skip and our family during this difficult time.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
