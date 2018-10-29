Try 1 month for 99¢

March 16, 1920—October 26, 2018

CALEDONIA—Called home to the Lord on Friday, October 26, 2018 age 98 years. Beloved husband of Sharlotte (nee Paulson). Dear father of Karen (Brian) Johnson, Harold ‘Bud’ (Sue) Proeber, Tim Proeber, Helen (Blanche) Proeber and Everett (Anita) Proeber. Loving grandfather of Joshua, Anna (James), Beth, Jenny, Mark (Rachel), Laura, Kaylee, Casey and Jake. Great-grandfather of Cadence, Sophie, Carlene and Lennox. Brother of Leslie (Shirley) Proeber, Dorothy (the late Lloyd) Lemke, Franklin (Geri) Proeber. Brother-in-law of Barb Proeber. Preceded in death by sister Adeline and brother Gilbert Proeber. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at TRINITY EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7900 Nicholson Road in Caledonia from 4 PM until time of service at 5 PM. The Rev. David Wierschke officiating. Interment Caledonia Memorial Park Cemetery.

Harold was proud to have been a lifelong farmer and longtime member of the Caledonia Volunteer Fire Dept. The family wishes to thank the staff of Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove for their loving care.

If so desired, memorials to Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church Ministerial Education Fund Appreciated.

