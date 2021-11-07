RACINE — Harold Eugene (“Sonny”) Bjugstad, 98, went home to be with his Lord and Savior October 11, 2021. Born July 26,1923 to Carl Hilmar Bjugstad and Laura Josephine Knudson Bjugstad in Barron, WI, Harold is survived by daughter, Sharon Gaines (California); sons, David and Donald; grandchildren; brother, Walde; nieces, nephews and other relatives. He’s preceded in death by sisters, Lorraine Bjugstad (Minnesota), Norma Hasson (California) and brother, Luverne (Barron, WI).