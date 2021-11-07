July 26, 1923—October 11, 2021
RACINE — Harold Eugene (“Sonny”) Bjugstad, 98, went home to be with his Lord and Savior October 11, 2021. Born July 26,1923 to Carl Hilmar Bjugstad and Laura Josephine Knudson Bjugstad in Barron, WI, Harold is survived by daughter, Sharon Gaines (California); sons, David and Donald; grandchildren; brother, Walde; nieces, nephews and other relatives. He’s preceded in death by sisters, Lorraine Bjugstad (Minnesota), Norma Hasson (California) and brother, Luverne (Barron, WI).
Sturino Funeral Home will host visitation November 10th at 9:30 a.m. and funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Military honors will be at noon at Veterans Memorial Cemetery-Union Grove.
