RACINE—Harold Ertel, age 92, passed away Saturday, November 24, 2018, at Lakeshore at Siena. He was born in Sheboygan, WI June 4, 1926, son of the late Gottlieb and Elizabeth (Nee: Herrmann) Ertel.
Harold attended St. John’s Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1944”. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He volunteered after high school serving as a radar operator aboard the U.S.S. Schmitt, a destroyer escort in both the Pacific and Atlantic fighting in the battles of Balikpapan and Borneo. He received a Pacific Theater Ribbon-2 stars, a American Theater Ribbon and a Victory Medal for his service. Following the war he attended the University of Denver graduating with a degree in marketing. On September 2, 1950 at St. Philomena’s Catholic Church in Denver, CO, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Lily Anne Lakosky. They just celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary. Harold was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. Harold started his career at Young Radiator and Perfex Corp. He then started his own company H. Ertel, Inc where he served as president and manufacturing representative. Harold was a proud member of Deutscher Manner Verein (the German Club) of Racine. He also enjoyed gardening, Wisconsin Badger Football and above all spending time with his family. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his loving wife, Lily; children, Thomas Ertel of Chicago, IL, Harold (Marie) Ertel of Racine, Richard (Susan) Ertel of Racine, Nancy Albro of Racine, Anne (David) Sawasky of Goodlettsville, TN; devoted grandchildren, Peter Albro of Madison, WI, Rachel (Chris) Neil of West Allis, WI, Sarah Sawasky of Minneapolis, MN, Nicholas Sawasky of Stevens Point, WI, Michael Sawasky of Goodlettsville, TN, Alisa Ertel of West Allis, WI, Jacob Ertel of Milwaukee, WI, Lily Ertel of Racine; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, John, Bud, Erma, Arthur and William.
Funeral Services were held Friday, November 30, 2018, 11:30 A.M. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie Street, with Rev. Jack Gilbert officiating. Interment with full military honors did follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends also met with the family Thursday at the funeral home 4-6 P.M. and Friday at the church 10:30 A.M. until time of service at 11:30 A.M. Memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church have been suggested.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you for the spiritual guidance of Pastor Jack Gilbert and for the compassionate care of Lecia Benske, Dr. Nicholas Akgulian, Dr. Ryan Engel and the excellent staff at Lakeshore at Siena.
