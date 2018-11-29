Harold Ertel
RACINE - Harold Ertel, age 92, passed away Saturday, November 24, 2018, at Lakeshore at Siena.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, November 30, 2018, 11:30 A.M. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie Street, with Rev. Jack Gilbert officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Thursday at the funeral home 4-6 P.M. and Friday at the church 10:30 A.M. until time of service at 11:30 A.M. Memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
