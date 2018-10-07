October 19, 1918—October 1, 2018
RACINE—Surrounded by his loving family, Harold E. Schimek, age 99, passed away Monday, October 1, 2018.
He was born in Racine, WI, October 19, 1918, son of the late Joseph and Emily (Nee: Haban) Schimek.
On February 2, 1942, Harold was united in marriage to Shirley J. Foreman, and shortly thereafter, inducted
into the United States Army. A member of the First Cavalry division, Harold proudly served in World War II and was stationed in Tokyo Bay during the surrender of Japan. He was one of the first to set foot on mainland Japan, and was part of occupation forces until his discharge in January, 1946. Upon returning home, Harold started a career at S.C. Johnson that lasted until his retirement 31 years later. In retirement, Harold enjoyed Monday morning retiree league golfing at Ives Grove golf course and hitting the bowling lanes with friends and family. He was also a longtime member of Racine’s First United Methodist Church. Above all else, he loved and treasured time spent with his family.
Celebrating Harold’s long and incredible life are his loving wife of seventy-six years, Shirley; his children, Jeffrey (Sandy) Schimek of Dover and Adrienne Schimek-White (Richard) White of Racine; four grandchildren, Amy Saltzberry, Garrett (Michele) Randall, Joshua Schimek, and Rachel (Kristina) Schimek; two great-grandchildren, Stephanie and Rebecca Saltzberry; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his brothers, James (Olga) Schimek and Oscar (Lolita) Schimek; and sisters, Florence, Bess, Olga, and Alice Schimek.
Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday, October 8, 2018, 5:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m. at the funeral home, and/or Tuesday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until a scheduled service officiated by Rev. Don Francis at 11:00 a.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will immediately follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.
