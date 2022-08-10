Dec. 28, 1942—Aug. 6, 2022
Harold Donald Kobbervig, 79, passed away peacefully at Hospice House while comforted by family on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
Harold was born in Dodgeville on December 28, 1942, to Donald E. and Anna “Jerry” (nee: Dale) Kobbervig. He attended school in Dodgeville graduating in 1960, and continuing his education at UW-Platteville earning a degree in Civil Engineering in 1964. In 1974, he married Elizabeth Birkholz who preceded him in death in 2008. Harold worked for the city of Racine his entire career as a professional engineer and land surveyor retiring in 1997. He was an active member of Messiah Lutheran Church where he served on the board of directors. Harold was a longtime member and former president of the Caledonia Lions Club, and currently served as the Treasurer. As a skilled woodworker and dedicated volunteer, Harold was and active member of Racine Habitat for Humanity for over 30 years. He was an antique car enthusiast, owning and restoring several vehicles over the years while sharing his passion for vintage cars through participation in the Badger State Early Ford V8 Club. He was also a member of the Eskimo Snowmobile club and the Wisconsin Society of Professional Engineers (WPSE). Harold also enjoyed bowling, golf, music, and technology.
Harold is survived by his sister, Janis Uselmann; nephew, Adam Uselmann; niece, Erika Linberg; great-niece, Anna Linberg; significant other, Jackie McPhee; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
A visitation for Harold will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment will take place in Caledonia Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Caledonia Lions Club, Racine Habitat for Humanity, American Cancer Society, or the charity of your choice have been suggested.
