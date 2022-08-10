Harold Donald Kobbervig

Harold was born in Dodgeville on December 28, 1942, to Donald E. and Anna “Jerry” (nee: Dale) Kobbervig. He attended school in Dodgeville graduating in 1960, and continuing his education at UW-Platteville earning a degree in Civil Engineering in 1964. In 1974, he married Elizabeth Birkholz who preceded him in death in 2008. Harold worked for the city of Racine his entire career as a professional engineer and land surveyor retiring in 1997. He was an active member of Messiah Lutheran Church where he served on the board of directors. Harold was a longtime member and former president of the Caledonia Lions Club, and currently served as the Treasurer. As a skilled woodworker and dedicated volunteer, Harold was and active member of Racine Habitat for Humanity for over 30 years. He was an antique car enthusiast, owning and restoring several vehicles over the years while sharing his passion for vintage cars through participation in the Badger State Early Ford V8 Club. He was also a member of the Eskimo Snowmobile club and the Wisconsin Society of Professional Engineers (WPSE). Harold also enjoyed bowling, golf, music, and technology.