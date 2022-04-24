July 12, 1953—April 20, 2022
CALEDONIA—Harold David “Hank” Gloede, age 68, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at home. Harold was born in Racine on July 12, 1953, son of the late Harold and Virginia (nee: Hemple) Gloede.
Hank graduated from Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1971”. Hank was employed with Jacobson Mfg. for nearly thirty years, working his way up in his career to a supervisory capacity. In his spare time, Hank enjoyed spending his time on the family farm with his brother Louie and he enjoyed caring for his fruit trees. Always the “cool dad” and a kid at heart, Hank especially loved spending time with his daughters and grandchildren, and all their friends. Hank loved people; he always took the time to talk to everyone who stopped by.
Hank will be dearly missed by the family he treasured; his beloved daughters, Michele and Candice Gloede; grandchildren: Aiden David Burgess, Gabriella Amelia Fiallo and Mateo Harold Herrera; his brother, Louis (Kim) Gloede; nieces, cousins, other relatives, and many very special friends.
There will be visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with a service celebrating Hank’s life to start at 4:00 p.m. Private interment will be held at Country Haven.
A special thank you to his wonderful caregiver Alma Rincon and his devoted Dr. Paul Durbin.
