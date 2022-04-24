Harold David "Hank" Gloede

Hank graduated from Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1971”. Hank was employed with Jacobson Mfg. for nearly thirty years, working his way up in his career to a supervisory capacity. In his spare time, Hank enjoyed spending his time on the family farm with his brother Louie and he enjoyed caring for his fruit trees. Always the “cool dad” and a kid at heart, Hank especially loved spending time with his daughters and grandchildren, and all their friends. Hank loved people; he always took the time to talk to everyone who stopped by.