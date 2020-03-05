Harold “Coach” Otto Swanson

Harold Otto “Coach” Swanson

1935 — 2020

Harold Otto “Coach” Swanson, of South Milwaukee died Mar. 2 at Froedtert Hospital after experiencing a fall at home. He was born April 20, 1935, in South Milwaukee to Carl Swanson and Marion (Zimdars) Swanson. Harold had a long career: successful athlete, middle school teacher, a 59-year career as a tennis teacher and coach, and a lifetime as a counselor and mentor to anyone who had a need.

Harold graduated from South Milwaukee High School in 1953. He was a starter and captain of the basketball team that won the Wisconsin State High School tournament in 1952. He went on to attend the University of Minnesota where he lettered for four years in basketball and tennis, serving as captain of the tennis team for two years. Following college, he taught at LeRoy, MN, and then returned to the University to earn an MA degree. He taught tennis for two summers at the Rochester, MN, Tennis Club.

