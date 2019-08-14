September 7, 1942—August 11, 2019
Harold “Buzz” Cornell, age 76, of Racine passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Ridgewood Care Center.
Buzz was born on September 7, 1942 on Washington Island, WI to Harold and Luella (Hansen) Cornell. He was educated on Washington Island and came to Kenosha when he was 18 years old. He was employed at American Motors for almost thirty years. Buzz was also self-employed as owner of KeriAmber’s Antique Shop and co-owned Cornell Bros. Furniture Stripping and Refinishing with his brother, Chuck. He married Betty on December 23, 1982 in Kenosha. Buzz was a collector of many things and loved rummaging with his best friend Jim Lindgren. He enjoyed gardening, antiquing, canning and making homemade jellies.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Betty.
Buzz is survived by, his son, Todd (Cori) Cornell of Sobieski, WI; four daughters, Donna Cornell of Racine, Tracy (Jeff) Roe of Oshkosh, Amber (Justin Kaucic) Walsh of Racine and Keri Pint of Kenosha; ten grandchildren, Justin, Alyx, Courtney, Gregory, Shelby, Brandon, Riley, Hannah, Holly and Gabbi; two great grandchildren, Greyson and Alyxander; a brother, Chuck (Mari) Cornell of Kenosha; his sister, Netta Hanlin of Washington Island as well as other family and friends.
Per Buzz’s wishes, services will be privately held.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Owner Funeral Director
3016 75th Street (262) 653-0667
