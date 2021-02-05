Harmon J. Howell

 Skip to main content
Milwaukee (formerly of Racine) – Harmon Jerome Howell, age 70, passed away peacefully at home in Milwaukee on Monday, February 1, 2021.

Harmon was born in New Albany, MS on September 27, 1950 to Athel and Annie Ruth (nee: Sanders) Howell. He was a graduate of Washington Park High School. Raised with a profound work ethic, Harmon was employed by AMC / Chrysler for over 30 years. Years ago, he was a faithful member of Greater St. Luke’s Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. E.E. Woods. Always looking dapper, Harmon loved to dress to his best. He was an automobile enthusiast, having owned several classic cars over the years.

Surviving are his sons, Shannon (Valerie) Howell and William Howell; two grandchildren, Marshawn Howell & Arionna Howell; beloved mother, Annie Ruth Howell; brothers & sisters, Gregory Howell, James (Carolyn) Howell, Debra (Dave) Baker, Sindy (Payton) Stewart and Arthel “Chief Art” (April) Howell; many special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends – too numerous to mention all by name. Harmon was greeted in Heaven by his father, Athel Howell and by grandparents, aunts & uncles that he longed to see.

During this COVID crisis, PRIVATE family services will be held. You may witness the viewing/visitation via livestream this Sunday (February 7, 2021) beginning at 12:30 pm, followed by a small prayer service at 1:00 pm, by selecting the link on Harmon’s obituary located on funeral home website. Interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery.

