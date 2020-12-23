Harley I. Fellion

November 21, 1929—December 18, 2020
MT. PLEASANT—Harley Irvin Fellion, 91, passed away peacefully at home on December 18, 2020.
He was born in Racine on November 21, 1929 the son of the late Emma (nee: LaPoint) and Harley Arthur Fellion. Harley was united in marriage to Dona Beeler in Las Vegas on March 7, 1951.
He was employed in the auto body repair business for many years with his father and prior to his retirement with Blickle’s Autobody.
Harley proudly served in the United States Army, stationed in Germany from 1951 until his honorable discharge in 1953. He was a longtime member of VFW and The Eagle’s Club.
Harley found great satisfaction in sharing his knowledge with family and friends and enjoyed being everyone’s friend.
Harley is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Dona, children, Harley (Jan) Fellion, Kyle Fellion, and Sherri (Matt) DeHahn. He is further survived by twelve grandchildren: Ian, Leah, Brandi, Jessica, Danielle, Chris, Amanda, Sara, Dana, Dan, Jennifer, and Wendy, and twenty-one great grandchildren, in addition to other relatives and dear friends.
Harley was preceded in death by his two sons, Kerry and Larry, brothers, Robert and Alfred, and nephew, Ronald Fellion.
Public visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday December 26, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. with private family service to follow at 11 a.m. Harley will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at West Lawn Memorial Park with full military honors.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
