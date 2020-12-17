 Skip to main content
Harland R. Sohr
RACINE—Harland Richard Sohr, age 100, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Private services will be held and may be viewed live stream Monday, December 21, 2020, 2 pm. Go to the funeral home website, select Harland’s page, select service, select live stream.

A full obituary can be viewed on the funeral home website.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

