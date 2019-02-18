Try 1 month for 99¢
Harland Byron Werth Sr.
Picasa

November 13, 1937—February 14, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT—Harland Byron Werth Sr., 81, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019.

Harland was born on November 13, 1937, to the late Hugo and Sadie (nee Allen) Werth in New London, WI. He was united in marriage to Susie Scharf on July 15, 1957, in Waukegan, IL.

Harland worked for several years at Peter Cooper Glue Company and then worked at Jensen’s Metal. He retired from Jensen’s Metal in 1998. Harland and his wife, Susie, worked hard throughout their lives so they could travel. The couple had a passion for traveling, driving to many places such as Yellowstone National Park, Minnesota, Wyoming, and other states out west. Harland also enjoyed taking trips up north in Wisconsin to visit his parents as well as his wife’s parents. Harland was most known for making people laugh and was always having fun. Above all, Harland loved spending time with his family.

Left to cherish Harland’s memory is his loving wife of 61 years, Susie Werth; his son, Harland (Regina) Werth Jr; his grandchildren: Joanna, Harland, and Jonathan; his great-grandchildren: Jailan, Jazym, Jeanessa, and Little Wes; his sister-in-law, Ruth Will and her family; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Harland is preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law; Abner and Shirley Werth; his son, Gene Werth; and his grandson, Joey Werth.

A celebration of life for Harland will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 10:30 A.M. at the Wilson Funeral Home with Colleen Vice officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service. Entombment will be held at Forest Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences may be directed to www.wilsonfunralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

Celebrate
the life of: Harland B. Werth Sr.
