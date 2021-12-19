Hallie "Mr. Hall" Hopkins

Sept. 1, 1934—Dec. 4, 2021
CLARKSVILLE, TN—Hallie Hopkins “Mr. Hal” gained his angel wings on December 4, 2021. Hal was a long time resident of Union Grove, WI and had recently resided in Clarksville, TN. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Annebelle “Ann”.
We will miss Hal and his love for flea markets, lottery tickets, collecting “junk” and the Green Bay Packers. He was always tinkering in the garage preparing for the next flea market. Hal also had the luck of always finding four-leaf clovers on his walks that he would laminate and hand out to all those he liked and loved.
Hal is survived by his children: Genie Hopkins (Keith), Joe Hampe (Christine), Mike Hopkins (Anna), Greg Hopkins, and Jeff Hopkins (Trisha); grandchildren: Michael, Cassie, James, Brittany, Bradley, Branden and Brett and his seven great-grandchildren.
We will be hosting a CELEBRATION of Hal’s life on January 15, 2021 at the Edwards Building, 204 W. Main St., Rochester, WI 53167 beginning at 2:00 p.m.