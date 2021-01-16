August 17, 1977—December 29, 2020
Halli Nicole Stewart, age 43, passed away Tuesday December 29, 2020.
Born on August 17, 1977 Survived by Parents Joe and Trionne Herling, Son Noah, Daughter Elliot, Siblings Shelley (Michael) Farr, Kristen Wyatt, Neil (Jennifer) Tremelling, Charity (Damon) James and, a host of loving family members, friends and, co-workers.
She proudly served in the United States Army and will be remembered for her perseverance through life’s trials and wild sense of humor. Her strength, in the face of a grim cancer prognosis, was courageous and full of grit. Her kind and generous heart gave her a unique ability to see the needs of others. Whether paying for a child’s hot lunch or conducting a funeral for a childhood friend, whose family couldn’t afford a minister. Halli displayed empathy in her daily life. With her hard work ethic and sharp mind she earned her Doctorate in Urban Education from UWM. She had a strong heart for children especially for “The James Gang” whom she was like a bonus mother.
We love you Halli, May God rest your kind and beautiful soul. A memorial may be held at a later date due to COVID.
