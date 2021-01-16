Halli Nicole Stewart

She proudly served in the United States Army and will be remembered for her perseverance through life’s trials and wild sense of humor. Her strength, in the face of a grim cancer prognosis, was courageous and full of grit. Her kind and generous heart gave her a unique ability to see the needs of others. Whether paying for a child’s hot lunch or conducting a funeral for a childhood friend, whose family couldn’t afford a minister. Halli displayed empathy in her daily life. With her hard work ethic and sharp mind she earned her Doctorate in Urban Education from UWM. She had a strong heart for children especially for “The James Gang” whom she was like a bonus mother.