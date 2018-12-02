1944- 2018
RACINE -Hal Hampton Jr. passed away on Friday, November 30, 2018 at Ascension – All Saints Hospital in Racine, WI. A celebration of His Life will be held on Friday, December 7, 2018, 12:00pm, in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the chapel from 11:00am until the time of the service. Interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.