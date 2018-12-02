Try 1 month for 99¢
Hal Hampton Jr.

1944- 2018

RACINE -Hal Hampton Jr. passed away on Friday, November 30, 2018 at Ascension – All Saints Hospital in Racine, WI. A celebration of His Life will be held on Friday, December 7, 2018, 12:00pm, in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the chapel from 11:00am until the time of the service. Interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Hal Hampton Jr.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments