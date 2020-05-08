× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 29, 1934 — May 1, 2020

Gwendolyn E. Ketterhagen, 85, of Burlington, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Arbor View Assisted Living.

Born in Burlington on May 29, 1934, she was the daughter of Leonard and Magdalene (nee Krift) Lois Sr. Her early life was spent in Wheatland on the family farm, where she graduated from St. Alphonsus Grade School and St. Mary High School. After high school, she pursued a secretarial career, working for Attorney Nettie Karcher, until meeting the love of her life, John Ketterhagen. They married on October 6, 1956 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Together they made their home in Burlington where they raised their family. John preceded her in death on April 12, 2015.

Gwen was a homemaker, Girl Scout leader and member of St. Ann’s Daughter of Isabella Society. She assisted with funeral lunches and St. Charles Fall Festivals. Later in life, she worked outside the home at Honey Bear Farm in Powers Lake, Schmaling’s Grocery Store and Burlington School District Food Service. Nothing brought her more joy than family and friends. Gwen could be found attending her grandchildren’s sporting events, socializing with wonderful friends or baking her world-famous chocolate chip cookies.