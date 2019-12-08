Gwendolyn Barker Pattillo

February 26, 1963 – December 2, 2019

“Gwen”, 56, died unexpectedly on December 2, 2019 at Sentara Potomac Hospital in Woodbridge, VA. Gwen was born on February 26, 1963 to the late Hubert and Magnolia Morris-Barker, in Racine, WI. Gwen is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Tony D. Pattillo Sr., her daughter April Pattillo, son Tony Pattillo Jr., sister Patricia Barker, and brothers Hubert Jr (Tootie), Nathan, Terry, Vernon Sr (Bud). and Jerry Barker. Gwen was preceded in death by her siblings; brother Roger, sisters Brenda and Diane Barker.

Gwen is a 1981 graduate of Washington Park HS, Racine, WI and served six years in United States Air Force at Chanute AFB Illinois as a Supply Technician. Gwen was employed by Minnieland and AlphaBest as the site Director at Penn Elementary School in Woodbridge, VA School Age Child Care (SACC). Gwen had an infectious smile and loved all her kids that participated in the program.

Gwen was a consummate professional with a heart for the people and had an impact on each and every person to which she came in contact with. Mrs. Gwen exemplified the AlphaBest Core Values and was the first recipient of the 2019 inaugural AlphaBest “Best of What We Do” Core Value Award.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate Gwen’s life on 4:00pm Saturday December 14, 2019 at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home and Crematory 4143 Dale Blvd. Dale City, VA 22193.